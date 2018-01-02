Columbus man dies following a home invasion shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — A Columbus man has died following a home invasion.

Our media partner. The Ledger, reports 61-year-old Kenneth Moore was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.

Worley said he pronounced Moore Dead at a midtown medical center at around 1:45 a.m. Monday, January 1st.

Worley said Moore was shot during a home invasion before he was taken to the hospital and the death will be ruled a homicide.

The shooting happened on Mays Avenue more than two weeks ago.

Moore’s death will be added to the 2018 list of homicide. because it occurred in the New Year.

No other details are available at this time.