Columbus man dies following a home invasion shooting

Jolyn Hannah Published:
(File: CBS News)

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — A Columbus man has died following a home invasion.

Our media partner. The Ledger, reports 61-year-old Kenneth Moore was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.

Worley said he pronounced Moore Dead at a midtown medical center at around 1:45 a.m. Monday, January 1st.

Worley said Moore was shot during a home invasion before he was taken to the hospital and the death will be ruled a homicide.

The shooting happened on Mays Avenue more than two weeks ago.

Moore’s death will be added to the 2018 list of homicide. because it occurred in the New Year.

No other details are available at this time.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s