Chambers County family loses home in fire

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — A Chambers County family started the new year running for their lives as a fire quickly spread through their home. The family is alive and safe, but their journey towards rebuilding has just begun.

The early morning blaze that ripped through the Copeland Family home has left them without any of their personal belongings. We met with the family and while their material possessions were lost in the fire, their faith in God and his ability to see them through this challenge remains firm.

With just the clothes on her back and her pastor by her side for support, Victoria Copeland returned to the place she once called home. A living room that was once filled with the sound of laughter, now dark and unrecognizable.

“About two-thirty this morning, I awoke to hearing a fire alarm go off through a baby monitor. I got up to check to see what was going on and find out that the rear of my home was on fire,” says Victoria Copeland.

The primary caretaker for a disable relative, unable to walk as a result of being struck by a car months earlier, she describes the fear she experience as the blaze ripped through her home.

“Scary. Trying to figure out was I gonna be able to get her out. It was dark. The smoke had got real thick. Me and her both-we was coughing,” says Copeland.

Copeland believes an electrical fire from a space heater the family was using to keep their home warm overheated causing them to lose everything. But did it have to happen?

“Well the firefighters are volunteers. And we don’t stay in the city, paying city taxes, so basically, they can get here as fast as they can,” says Copeland.

Copeland believes if the firefighters had arrived earlier she would have been able to salvage some of her belongings News 3 was unable to reach the volunteer force spread over several counties.

“I believe so. I don’t believe we would have lost everything,” says Copeland.

Copeland and the four others that occupied her home are now living with her mother as they figure out their next steps. Her son has started a GoFundMe Campaign to raise money to assist the family with rebuilding their lives. Despite it all, Copeland is relying on her faith.

“I have been through a lot and my faith is strong for whatever reason. I believe God brought me to this. I believe by faith that I’m gonna make it through it,” says Copeland.