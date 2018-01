ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta’s new mayor will be sworn into office during a ceremony at Morehouse College.

Keisha Lance Bottoms will be inaugurated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, along with incoming city councilmembers, city council President Felicia Moore and municipal court judges.

Bottoms defeated Mary Norwood in a Dec. 5 runoff election to succeed Kasim Reed as Atlanta’s next mayor.

City Council members are expected to convene at 5 p.m. Tuesday for their first organizational meeting of their new session.