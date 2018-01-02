3 arrested for breaking into NASCAR team owner’s home

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Saturday, March 4, 2017, file photo, Kurt Busch (41) pits along with other drivers during the NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga. Busch won the race. Atlanta Motor Speedway has postponed its plan to resurface the 20-year-old racing surface after numerous complaints from NASCAR drivers. Track officials have decided to delay the project at least until after the 2018 NASCAR weekend, providing another year of "high-speed slipping and sliding." (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say three men have been arrested for breaking into the home of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office identified the three as 20-year-old Niquan Victorin and 18-year-old Chantz Kade Hines, both of Winston-Salem, and 18-year-old Armeka Vantonne Spinks of Salisbury. They’re charged with attempted first-degree burglary and first-degree trespassing and jailed under $250,000 bond apiece. It’s not known if they have attorneys.

According to the sheriff’s office, three people armed with military-type weapons attempted to break into the home on Dec. 18. Childress, who was at home with his wife, grabbed his gun and fired at the intruders, who fled.

The sheriff’s office said Winston-Salem police told them that the guns used at the Childress home matched firearms reported stolen during a Dec. 15 break-in.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s