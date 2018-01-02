2017 murders and homicides wrap up

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — These crimes are on the heels of a record-breaking year of homicides and murders.

According to our media partner, The Ledger- Enquirer, 2017 boasted a whopping 44 homicides. 35 of those were classified as “murders” by the Columbus Police.

That marks the most murders recorded for the city since 1980 –which is as far back as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation statistics go. Police have identified suspects in 22 of those murder cases, and are still working leads in the other 13.

A homicide is any death at the hands of another person. A murder has to do with charges and intent. For example at least three of those homicides involved someone shooting and killing a home invader. The resident in those cases were not charged with murder, because the shootings were considered to be in self defense.

