Shooting at a Huntsville New Year’s Eve party

WRBL Staff Published:
(File: CBS)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WRBL) — At least four people are recovering after a shooting outside a New Year’s Party in Huntsville, Alabama.

It happened just after midnight Monday, January 1st near the city’s Palladium Events Center.

Emergency crews took three people to the hospital, while the fourth person took a personal vehicle there.

Three of the victims have what authorities call “life- threatening” wounds, while the fourth has less serious injuries.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

A motive has not been determined.

