New Georgia laws going into effect January 1st

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — It’s the beginning of a new year, which means it’s time for some new laws to go into effect. These laws detailed below will go into effect across Georgia on January 1st, 2018.

HB 340: Lawmakers are eliminating sales and property taxes on cars, and replacing it with a seven percent fee. Georgians who lease vehicles are being taxed at the same level as Georgians who own cars.

HB 154: Licensed dental hygienists will be able to perform certain functions such as: remove calcareous deposits, secretions, and stains from the surfaces of the teeth, and apply ordinary wash or washes. They can perform these acts under general supervision meaning that a licensed dentist is not required to be present while these duties are being performed.

HB 146: This law requires legally organized fire departments to purchase and maintain insurance coverage for firefighters diagnosed with certain types of cancers. HB: 146 also requires fire departments to pay claims for injuries sustained en route to, during, and returning from fire calls or other emergency disasters/ scheduled training sessions. The law specifically applies for fire fighters who’ve served 12 consecutive months as a firefighter with said fire department. The full law details certain minimums the insurance must have.

HB 155: Georgia Musical Investment Act gives a 15 percent tax cut to music projects or tours in Georgia. This act was created to expand the local music scene.