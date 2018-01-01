UPDATE: Columbus shooting results in first homicide of 2018

UPDATE: L.T Touchberry confirms the two victims were mother and daughter.

L.T. Touchberry said the shooting took place at a New Year’s Eve Party.

He also said the suspect is not a relative.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Police are releasing the name of the first homicide victim who was shot less than an hour into 2018.

L.T. Greg Touchberry said 63-year-old Nancy Johnson was shot and taken to Midtown Medical Center where she passed away from her injuries.

L.T. Touchberry also confirmed 44-year-old Gloria Johnson was shot and treated for gunshot wounds and later released from Midtown Medical Center.

Witnesses described the shooter as approximately 55-65 years in age, 5’6′ tall, and 160-180lbs. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black shirt, and khaki colored pants.

L.T Touchberry said the suspect left the area on foot.

The shooting happened on the 2900th Block of Colorado Street around 12:30 a.m.

The homicide unit is on the scene collecting evidence in the deadly shooting.

The Columbus Police Department is asking anyone with information on this deadly shooting to contact them at: 706-225-4434 or by email.