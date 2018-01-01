First Alert Forecast

Very cold today and all week long. Temperatures below normal by 15-20 degrees below average. North wind today will make it feel even colder, with wind chill values in the teens at times. Plenty of sunshine today in the afternoon and sunny all week long. Cold tonight under the full moon low near 20 degrees.

Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 38. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 41. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 23.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.