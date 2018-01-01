Driver dies in head-on collision with bus near Atlanta

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a driver died after colliding head-on with a bus near Atlanta early on New Year’s Day.

Stephany Fisher, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that a vehicle crossed the center line on Clifton Springs Road near Pine Hill Road shortly after 1 a.m. and crashed into the bus.

Fisher said the driver, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m.

Fisher said one person on the bus was treated at the scene. The crash scene was cleared around 4 a.m.