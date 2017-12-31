Local New Year’s Day closings and delays

Columbus:
- Several city services will be closed on New Year’s Day. Make sure you know which ones so you can be prepared!
- Waste/Recycle – Household, recycling, yard waste and bulk waste garbage will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 3
- 311 Citizens Service Center
- Civic Center/Ice Rink – Columbus Ice Rink open with scheduled programming
- Parks and Recreation
- Animal Control
- METRA Bus Service
- Recorder’s Court – 8:00 a.m. session only
- Chattahoochee Valley Public Libraries – Closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1
- Department of Motor Vehicles
Phenix City:
- City offices will be closed Monday January 1, 2018, to observe the New Year’s Day holiday. Offices will reopen Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at 8 a.m., Eastern Time
Harris County:
- Monday, January 01 2018, 12:00 am
County Holiday: Offices Closed
Convenience Centers Closed
Transfer Station Closed
Garbage Pick-up Date: Tues. Jan. 2
City of Auburn :
- Auburn City Hall and most city facilities will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 1, for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.
- The Auburn Public Library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Dec. 26, Sunday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 1. Parks and Recreation facilities will have special hours throughout the holidays.
- Public Safety services, including Police, Fire and Communications, will remain on their regular schedules.
- Garbage pickup will be one day later during the weeks of Dec. 25-29 and Jan. 1-5.
City of Opelika :
- All city offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26.
- Garbage pickup will be one day later during Dec. 25-29 and Jan. 1-5.
- Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library will be closed Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 25. Open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
- Opelika SportsPlex & Aquatics Center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 25. Open Tuesday, Dec. 26, 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Sunday, Dec. 31- Sunday, Jan. 1.
LaGrange:
- The City of LaGrange will be closed for business January 1st for New Year’s Day.
- All garbage and recycling pickup days will be pushed back by one day. For example, if your regular pickup day is Monday, it will be Tuesday this holiday week.
- The City of LaGrange Police and Fire services will remain open.