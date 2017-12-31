Bringing in the new year with a cold blast

A cold and overcast New Year’s Eve with a few light showers out across the Chattahoochee Valley. What few light showers we have out and about will move out of the region before the below freezing temperatures arrive, so all precipitation will fall in the form of rain.

A very cold and breezy forecast to start 2018 with mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures only in the upper 30s to low 40s for afternoon highs. As we head into the overnight, temperatures will be cold with low 20s and we can’t rule out a few pockets of teens, especially across the northern tier of the viewing area. Wind chill values will be in the teens in the morning hours.

For the rest of the forecast period, temperatures will be rather cold. Anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees below average depending upon your location. We are watching a weak trough to move through the region Wednesday night making Thursday just a tad breezier and slightly cooler. Otherwise not an active pattern as high pressure builds back in for the weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 25

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Sunny, breezy and cold. High: 39

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. Low: 21 High: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 23 High: 45

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy and cold. Low: 23 High: 41

FRIDAY: Sunny and cold. Low: 21 High: 41

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 21 High: 44

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 23 High: 49