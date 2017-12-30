GSP trooper shoots, kills suspect near Lumpkin Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A 35-year-old man is dead after he was shot and later died after an altercation with a Georgia State Patrol trooper Friday night, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan tells News 3 troopers were conducting a road stop near the intersection of Kelley Avenue and Lumpkin Court around 9:50 p.m. The suspect, Jarvis Lykes, reportably took off to avoid being stopped by officers.

Bryan says after a brief chase, there was an altercation between the troopers and Lykes. A trooper shot at Lykes when he appeared to reach into the backseat.

Lykes was rushed to Midtown Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:37 p.m., Bryan says. His body will be sent to Decatur for an autopsy.

The GBI will now take over the investigation, as is protocol for all officer involved shootings.

