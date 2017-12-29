Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Alexander City; 3 arrested

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — Three people are behind bars after a routine traffic stop lead to a large drug bust in Tallapoosa County.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department says Thursday, December 28, officers with the Alexander City Police Department conducted a traffic stop for a suspicious vehicle traveling on US Highway 280.

Officers received information that the vehicle was carrying a large amount of drugs. Approximately 26 grams of meth, six grams of crack cocaine, 48 Ecstasy pills and a SKS Assault Rifle were confiscated during the traffic stop.

33-year-old Marcus Smith of Goodwater, Alabama, 30-year-old Derrick Russell of Dadeville, Alabama, and 40-year-old Johnathan Wright of Alexander City, Alabama were all arrested as a result.

All three were arrested on charges of two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Smith was also charged with Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Firearm.