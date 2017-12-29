Tomato basil bruschetta appetizer

New Year’s Eve isn’t just about the champagne, delicious food is a must so why not give this oldy but goody tomato basil bruschetta recipe a try for your NYE party this year. It will be a fan favorite!
Ingredients
1/2 whole-grain baguette, cut into six 1/2-inch-thick diagonal slices
2 tablespoons chopped basil
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
2 cloves garlic, minced
3 tomatoes, diced
1/2 cup diced fennel
1 teaspoon olive oil
2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon black pepper
Directions
Toast baguette slices in 400 F oven until lightly browned. Mix all other ingredients together. Spoon mixture evenly over toasted bread. Serve immediately.
Source: Mayo Clinic