Suitcase holds apparent human bones, found in Georgia woods

Associated Press Published: Updated:
BARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) – A driver looking for something he’d lost near a Georgia interstate stumbled on a suitcase holding what investigators believe are human bones.

Other media sources report that the suitcase held a skull and pelvic bones. Butts County Coroner Ralph Wilson says it appeared to have been lying near I-75 for months, and was too far from the road to have been thrown from a vehicle.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the suitcase and “what is believed to be human skeletal remains” were found Thursday within a few miles (kilometers) of exit 201, which is north of Barnesville.

Bureau spokesman Bahan Rich declined to comment further in an email Friday.

