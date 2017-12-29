Our Kitchen: Pecan Blue Cheese Balls

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 (8 oz) packages cream cheese
  • 2 (5 oz) jars sharp cheddar cheese spread
  • 1 (8 oz) bottle creamy blue cheese salad dressing
  • 1 tbsp minced onion
  • dash Worcestershire sauce
  • garlic to taste
  • dash hot sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped Georgia pecans

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Combine all ingredients except chopped pecans and beat until smooth
  2. Divide mixture in half and shape into 2 balls, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours
  3. While cold, roll cheese balls in pecans and serve with crackers

