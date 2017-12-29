Our Kitchen: Pecan Blue Cheese Balls

INGREDIENTS:
- 2 (8 oz) packages cream cheese
- 2 (5 oz) jars sharp cheddar cheese spread
- 1 (8 oz) bottle creamy blue cheese salad dressing
- 1 tbsp minced onion
- dash Worcestershire sauce
- garlic to taste
- dash hot sauce
- 1 1/2 cups chopped Georgia pecans
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine all ingredients except chopped pecans and beat until smooth
- Divide mixture in half and shape into 2 balls, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours
- While cold, roll cheese balls in pecans and serve with crackers