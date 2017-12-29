Opelika SportsPlex opens new playground

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) — There’s going to be some happy parents and kids around Opelika, because the SportsPlex just installed a new playground for 2-12-year-old children.

The playground is open for all SportsPlex members. Guests may also use the playground through the purchase of a guest pass.

Laura Chesser, of Opelika Parks and Recreation, said this is a new amenity that provides a new way for children to recreate.

Chesser said, “Our members are important to us, and we want to stay on top of trends and provide the amenities that they are interested in. We pride ourselves on being a family facility with opportunities for all ages.”

The playground has three different play structures, and sits on a 75’x45′ space.

For the preschoolers they have multiple slides, climbing structures, activity panels and musical components.

There’s an obstacle course for the older kids as well. The obstacle course is complete with monkey bars, lily pads, and multiple climbing apparatuses. They also have a Global Motion structure for children of all ages to enjoy. This is a rotating net climber with two levels to ride on.

Children’s play experience will greatly increase during the summer. Parks and Rec staff has plans to open a gate between the splash park and the playground, creating one big play area. That coupled free to watch has made the SportsPlex a destination location for children.

Sam Bailey, director of Park and Recreation, said that the plans for the playground project initiated from community input.

“It was brought to our attention several times that we did not have a playground for kids on the whole 80-acre property. Once it was decided were going to install a playground We decided to install the equipment ourselves in order to save the city a significant amount of money installation charges.”

The project began in October and was completed in December.