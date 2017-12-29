Alabama Department of Public Health investigates mumps outbreak in Russell County

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL) — There are two confirmed cases of mumps at a high school in Russell County.

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Immunization Division is working, in collaboration with Central High School in Phenix City, to investigate this.

Dr. Burnestine Taylor, Medical Officer for Disease Control and Prevention for the Alabama Department of Public Health said, “We are very appreciative of the school staff in Phenix City who are assisting us in addressing this outbreak.”

Dr. Taylor said the virus that causes mumps can spread through saliva and mucus from the mouth, nose or throat. An infected person can spread the virus by coughing, sneezing, talking, sharing items, and touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands. Certain behaviors that result in exchanging saliva, such as kissing or sharing utensils, drinking after persons, and sharing lipstick or cigarettes, might increase the spread of the virus.

Dr. Taylor said, “School and Public Health staffs are working together to notify parents of the outbreak and inform them of the necessary steps they need to take to protect their children during this investigation.”

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus that can spread and affect multiple parts of the body. Mumps is also a notifiable disease in Alabama.

Dr. Taylor said mumps is best known for the appearance of puffy cheeks and swollen jaws, and additional symptoms usually appear in 16 to 18 days after a person has been infected. These symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, tiredness and loss of appetite. Mumps can occasionally cause complications, especially in adults.

Dr. Taylor said, ” As Public Health continues to conduct our investigation, we will ensure that those who have been exposed to the disease are educated and informed about symptoms throughout the process and implementation of control measures.”