Mother: Alabama police beat black 17-year-old son

TROY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama woman says police severely beat her black 17-year-old son while he was handcuffed and she wants answers from authorities about what happened.

Angela Williams shared a photo of her son’s bloodied face on Facebook and it went viral. Representatives for the family say Ulysses Wilkerson was startled by police on the night of Dec. 23 and he ran away. They say officers caught up to him and beat him.

The county prosecutor tells CNN police say they used force after Wilkerson reached into his waistband for what they feared might be a weapon. Troy police tell WHDN-TV that Wilkerson has been charged with resisting arrest and obstruction, both misdemeanors.

His father, Ulysses Wilkerson Jr., told th e station his son’s eye socket was cracked and his brain was swollen.