Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total nearly $700 million

ATLANTA, Ga (WRBL) — It’s definitely going to be the most delightful end of the year for some one….hopefully. Mega Millions and Powerball are offering Georgia Lottery players two very large jackpots totaling nearly $700 million dollars.

$306 million…that’s what is up for grabs this Friday, December 29th via Mega Millions. On Saturday, December 30th the Powerball jackpot will reach $384 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since Oct. 17 and has rolled 21 times. The Powerball jackpot has grown since Oct. 28 and has rolled 18 times.

Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $384 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 30 annual graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $294 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.