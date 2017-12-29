Man arrested after officers recover 155 grams during traffic stop

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — A traffic stop in Alexander City leads to a substantial drug bust.

The allapoosa County Narcotics Task Force says officers with the Alexander City Police Department stopped a car on Hillabee Street Thursday, December 28.

The police department was advised by the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force to be on the lookout for a person of interest that had outstanding warrants. Officers found the car and initiated a traffic stop.

Patrol units say they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car and recovered 155 grams of marijuana, digital scales, baggies and a Springfield XD 9 mm pistol from the car.

22-year-old Jaylean Robinson of Alexander City was arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with three counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Pistol without a Permit.