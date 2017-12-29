Judge won’t tolerate ‘game-playing’ by neo-Nazi site founder

Associated Press Published: Updated:

Andrew Anglin, whose neo-Nazi website is notorious for its racist internet trolling campaigns, has dubiously claimed he lives in Nigeria. A process server swears he recently spotted The Daily Stormer’s publisher at a supermarket in his native Ohio.

Anglin’s whereabouts – a key issue in two lawsuits he faces – may not remain a mystery much longer.

A federal judge in Montana warned Anglin’s attorneys he won’t tolerate any “game-playing” and wants to know his whereabouts.

According to a transcript of a Dec. 14 pretrial conference, a lawyer for Anglin told U.S. Magistrate Jeremiah Lynch he doesn’t know where his client is.

Lawyers for a woman suing Anglin say he’s playing a “childish game of hide-and-seek.”

Anglin’s site takes its name from Der Stürmer, a newspaper that published Nazi propaganda.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s