Hobby Lobby in LaGrange now open

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Hobby Lobby in LaGrange is now open.

The facility opened Friday, December 29 at 9 a.m. The grand opening will be Monday, January 1 at 9 a.m.

The store will be Hobby Lobby’s 41st location in the State of Georgia.

Hobby Lobby has over 750 stores across the nation.

The store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home décor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.

Store hours on New Year’s Day will be 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Regular business hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. -8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.