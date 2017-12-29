Good oral health during the holidays

There’s just something special about holiday eating. Who doesn’t look forward to grandma’s famous pumpkin pie or Aunt Betty’s fabulous homemade cookies? Don’t forget the candy. It’s everywhere!

Dentist Dr. Alice Boghosian says some treats are better than others when it comes to the health of your teeth. “We all indulge more this time of year but if you want to make wise choices, avoid things which stick to your teeth. In terms of sweets, that would be hard candies you chew on, dried fruits, candy canes and starchy things like potato chips. Pretzels would be another thing that would stick to your teeth that could be more harmful than say, something like chocolate.” Dr. Boghosian says to maintain a healthy mouth and gums, brush your teeth twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste and floss once a day. She also suggests visiting your dentist on a regular basis. She says by having a healthy mouth, you’re more likely to have a healthy body as well. “Our mouths are connected to our bodies so you have to stay on top of these things because we all want to be healthy so we can enjoy those celebratory things going on this time of year.” Dr. Boghosian says as you make those New Year’s resolutions, be sure your oral health also takes priority.”

