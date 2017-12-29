Georgia lawyer wins hearing delay so he can go to Rose Bowl

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia attorney asked to postpone a court hearing in a civil case so he can attend the Rose Bowl and root for the University of Georgia Bulldogs

The Savannah Morning News reports that attorney John Patrick Connell asked for the delay, explaining that his older brother had tickets and travel accommodations for the game pitting the Bulldogs against the University of Oklahoma Sooners in a college playoff semi-final in Pasadena.

Connell wrote that, “the 2018 Rose Bowl will be a momentous occasion for the Dawgs.”

Chatham County Chief Superior Court Judge Michael Karpf, a University of Georgia graduate, responded with his own tongue in cheek writing saying he “reluctantly” granted the request.

Karpf added that he will watch the game from the confines of a “couch in Savannah.”