First Alert Forecast

More sunshine today and warmer. Light winds, highs in the mid 50s. Clear skies tonight and cold lows in the mid 30s. Sunny again on Saturday. The colder air arrives late into the weekend. Sunday the temperatures drop back to the low 40s for highs. Happy New Year

Today Sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of rain before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

New Year’s Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 24.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 39.