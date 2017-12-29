Fire kills 2 adult brothers, hospitalizes parents in southeast Georgia

KINGSTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia fire officials say two adult brothers died in a fire that hospitalized their parents, and that an electrical malfunction apparently is to blame.

Deputy Insurance and Fire Commissioner Jay Florence says in a news release that the fire broke out about 1:30 a.m. Friday in a back bedroom, killing 39-year-old Jeffrey Croy and his 49-year-old brother, Scottie Croy.

He says 68-year-old David Croy and 69-year-old Glenda Croy are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Their house was in Kingston, about 47 miles (75 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

WSB-TV reports four dogs and two cats also died. Two dogs were saved.

Florence says the house apparently had no working smoke alarms.

He says fires this year have killed 118 people in Georgia, with 106 of those deaths in residences.