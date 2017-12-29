Few options for Roy Moore as Alabama certifies Jones win

Associated Press Published:
Roy Moore
FILE- In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally in Midland City, Ala. Moore is telling supporters “the battle is not over” in Alabama’s Senate race as he asks for campaign donations and any reports of voting irregularities. Moore in a Friday, Dec. 15, fundraising email asked supporters to contribute to his “election integrity fund” and tell them of any problems at the polls. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama election officials have certified Doug Jones as the state’s next U.S. senator, leaving Republican Roy Moore with almost no options to try to block his rival’s ascension to the seat.

Jones is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 3. He’s the first Alabama Democrat to win a Senate post in 25 years.

Jones defeated Moore by 21,924 votes, but Moore has refused to concede his loss. A judge Thursday dismissed Moore’s effort to block the election results from being certified by claiming voter fraud.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said Moore has few avenues remaining. He could pay for a recount at his own expense or launch another lawsuit seeking to toss out the result. He could also ask the Senate not to seat Jones, but that is unlikely because President Donald Trump and other Republicans have said Moore should concede.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s