Community of Concerned Clergy to host march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

LaPorsche Thomas, Digital Content Producer Published:
Today marks the 48th anniversary of the day Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968.

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL) — The Community of Concerned Clergy will host a march in Phenix City on Saturday, January 13th in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s upcoming birthday.

Minister Jeanette James, of Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church,  said the march will begin at the Russell County Courthouse at 10:45 a.m.

Minister James is asking all drivers to park their vehicles at Franchise church, and then you will be transported to March site.

The program will begin at 12:00 a.m. and the Honorable Charles Price of Montgomery Alabama will be the speaker.

 

 

