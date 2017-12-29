Cold weather heading into 2018

Saturday will be our last seasonable one as cold air brings in the New Year. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with high temperatures in the upper 50s. A cold front will move through late Saturday night – bringing in chilly conditions for New Year’s Eve. High temperatures on Sunday will only be in the mid 40s. There is a slight chance of a few light rain showers late New Year’s Eve, but this chance is very slim. For the most part, we will just be chilly and mostly cloudy with those clouds clearing by New Year’s Day.

Monday morning in 2018 starts off cold with lows in the upper 40s and highs only in the lower 40s – even with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday morning will be frigid with lows in the lower 20s and possible wind chill in the teens. Cold but sunny weather then lasts through the rest of the week as another cold front reinforces frigid conditions Thursday.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 36

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and seasonable. Low: 34 High: 56

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Low: 35 High: 46

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cold with some clouds and a slight chance of rain showers. Low: 27

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Sunny and cold. High: 41

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. Low: 22 High: 42

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cold. Low: 21 High: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Low: 24 High: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 26 High: 43

SATURDAY: Sunny and cold. Low: 24 High: 42