Cold for New Year’s Eve…Frigid New Year’s Day.

A cold front moves through overnight into early Sunday morning. Temperatures won’t be so bad in the morning with lows in the mid 30s, but cooler air settles in the afternoon with high temperatures only in the lower 40s.

New Year’s will be mostly cloudy through the day with a slight chance of light rain showers. Any rain we do see should clear before temperatures drop low enough to change over to sleet or even snow. As of now, we do not expect any wintry precipitation in Columbus New Year’s Eve. It will be quite chilly however. By midnight, temperatures will be in the upper 30s with morning lows dropping to the mid 20s for New Year’s Day.

2018 starts on a cold note and stays chilly through the day with high temperatures in the lower 40s. Monday night will be extremely cold with wind chills in the teens to lower 20s. Cold weather sticks around through the entire week with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the 40s. Good news is we will be dry and sunny.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 36

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Slight chance rain showers. High: 41

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cold with clouds clearing. Low: 26

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Sunny and cold. High: 42

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. Low: 22 High: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 23 High: 45

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy and cold. Low: 24 High: 42

FRIDAY: Sunny and cold. Low: 22 High: 43

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 23 High: 45

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Low: 25 High: 48