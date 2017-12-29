Biscuits sold at Winn-Dixie recalled for possible listeria

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Southeastern Grocers is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple SEG and Southern Home branded biscuit products.

The products were sold in 25 and 44 ounce packages.

The recall is due to the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes.

These products were sold in all BI-LO, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores in the seven states in which the company operates.

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all Winn-Dixie stores:

SEG Buttermilk Biscuits – 3825911726 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SEG Southern Style Biscuits – 3825911892 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all BI-LO and Harveys Supermarket stores:

SEG Buttermilk Biscuits – 3825911726 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SEG Southern Style Biscuits – 3825911892 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

SH Buttermilk Frozen Dough Biscuits – 060788070251 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SH Southern Style Dough Biscuits – 060788070249 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SH 20 Ct Southern Style Dough Biscuits – 060788070250 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

SH 20 Ct Buttermilk Dough Biscuits – 060788002640 (44 oz. /eight pack case)