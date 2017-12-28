Trump stays close to home in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) – After living in Washington for nearly a year, President Donald Trump has yet to enjoy a single non-working meal at a restaurant that doesn’t pay him rent. He hasn’t taken in a performance at the Kennedy Center; hasn’t been to a sporting event; hasn’t toured most of the sights.

It’s one of the peculiarities of the Trump presidency and one of a long list of ways in which he’s changing the office, as well as its relationship with Washington.

The homebody president rarely goes out on his personal time- and when he does it’s almost always to properties that bear his name. Trump has spent at least part of more than 100 days of his presidency at properties he owns