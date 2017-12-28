Thursday Webcast

Overcast skies today, with the sun popping out at times. Light winds and still below average. But when you compare to the rest of the country, we are warm. Highs today upper 40s- low 50s. Slight chance of light sprinkle but most of the energy is south of us, with some rain in Florida. Much colder again late this weekend and early next week

Today A 20 percent chance of rain after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of rain before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

New Year’s Day A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.