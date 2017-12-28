Moore again calls Alabama election ‘fraudulent’

Associated Press Published:
Roy Moore
FILE- In this Nov. 30, 2017 file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally, in Dora, Ala. In the Alabama Senate race, national Democrats and the liberal grassroots are treading lightly, trying not to sink Doug Jones' upset bid against Republican Roy Moore. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Defeated U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore reacted to Alabama finalizing the election results by again saying experts agree the election was “fraudulent.”

He made the comment in a brief statement Thursday afternoon, shortly after a state board officially declared Democrat Doug Jones the winner of the Dec. 12 election.

Moore said he’s had to fight not only Democrats but also Republicans and the “Washington establishment.” He said he stood for the truth and has no regrets, closing his statement by saying “To God be the glory.”

The state certified Jones’ win after a judge rejected Moore’s last-minute request to delay the certification.

Jones’ win is the first Democratic Senate victory in a quarter-century in Alabama.

Moore was beset by accusations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls decades ago. He has denied the allegations.

