Midtown Medical selected as one of two training sites for Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Two medical facilities across Georgia have been selected as the only two training sites. The two facilities will be the Pediatric Emergency Department at Midtown Medical Center and Augusta University Medical Center.

“This program ultimately looks to help hospitals who aren’t peds ready become ready. Our first training session will begin sometime in January and then we will be going out to different hospitals,” Dr. Rebecca Reamy said.

The Emergency Medical Services for Children Innovation and Improvement Center in Houston created the program, made up of 20 hospitals nationwide, to improve emergency childcare.

The Pediatric Emergency Department at Midtown Medical Center is designed and staffed to provide care for children to the age of 18. The staff provides highly specialized services to meet the unique needs of ill or injured children.

The department is adjacent to the Midtown Medical Center Emergency and Trauma Center with a separate entrance for patients and families.

The Pediatric Emergency Department offers an expert physician team led by a medical director board-certified in pediatric emergency medicine, specially trained pediatric nurses and convenient access to the region’s only pediatric hospital services, including the pediatric intensive care unit.