Indiana child molestation suspect nabbed in Alabama

EVA, Ala. (AP) – A man wanted on child molestation charges in Indiana has been arrested in Alabama.

News outlets report that 34-year-old Aaron Robert Jenkins was arrested Tuesday night. Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin said in a news release that deputies found marijuana and drug paraphernalia at a home, and charged Jenkins with two misdemeanors.

Authorities later discovered that Jenkins is wanted in Tippecanoe County, Indiana, on felony charges of molesting, fondling or touching a child and attempting to commit child exploitation in connection with a 2016 incident.

His bond for the misdemeanor charges is $600. He’s being held for extradition to Indiana.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer. Further details haven’t been released.