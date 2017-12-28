FDNY: 15 people seriously injured in Bronx fire

Associated Press Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — The Fire Department of New York says a blaze raging in a Bronx apartment building has seriously injured 15 people.

The FDNY says in a tweet that’s the number of injuries currently reported from the fire near the Bronx Zoo.

FDNY photos show ladders stretched to the roof of the five-story building. Some 170 firefighters are on the scene.

City Department of Buildings records show the building is a walk-up apartment house.

City officials are advising people in the area to close their windows to keep out the smoke.

