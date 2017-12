Related Coverage Winston Road murder pushes Columbus homicide total to 37

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police need your help locating a wanted man.

32-year-old Curtis Williams, who also goes by the name Baby C, is wanted for questioning by the Columbus Police Homicide Unit.

Police say Williams has an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.

As News 3 reported, officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Winston Road. When officers arrived on scene they found Steve Phillips suffering from a gunshot wound. Phillips later died from his injures.