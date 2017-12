COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 14-year-old Vincentia Bland.

Police say Bland may be heading to Cleveland, Ohio.

Bland is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, weighing around 117lbs, and being about 5’2″ in height.

If you have any information on Bland’s whereabouts please contact 911, the Special Victim’s Unit at:706-653-3400, or the Lead Detective: 706-653-3449.