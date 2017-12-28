The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the police brutality allegations involving Troy teen

TROY, Ala (WRBL) — The Troy Police Department is responding to a story that is going viral.

City of Troy Police Chief Randall Barr request for the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to conduct an independent investigation was approved. Chief Barr asked the SBI to find out more about the use of force that occurred while the Troy Police were arresting a 17-year-old juvenile.

SBI Agents immediately headed to Troy to conduct interviews and collect more evidence.

SBI said they will not release any additional information at this time. They say this is to protect the interest of the young person involved.

SBI clearly stated this incident happened on Saturday, December 23rd, but SBI was not requested until Sunday, December 24th.

Troy Police Officers arrested the young person in the area of Madison Street at approximately 11:52 PM.

SBI said during the arrest, the juvenile was injured, and was transported directly to Troy Regional Medical Center. Thereafter, the Juvenile was later transported to University of Alabama Medical Center in Birmingham, and subsequently released.

The completed investigation will be turned over to Pike County District Attorney.