Aflac employees to benefit from $250 million investment

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The recent passage of the Republican Tax Reform Bill is being felt by employees of one major company based right here in Columbus.

Aflac is joining a growing list of US companies that are investing millions into their employees on the heels of the new tax reform bill. News 3 spoke with Aflac’s Director of Corporate Communications to find out exactly how their $250 million investment will impact their employees.

President Trump’s tax reform bill may have it’s share of critics, but Aflac employees are feeling the positive effects of the new legislation where it matters most, their bank accounts.

“Aflac is a company that has always believed that investing in your employees is like making an investment in your business,” says Jon Sullivan.

A sentiment shared by dozens of US corporations, like Wells Fargo, Comcast and Boeing. Aflac has immediate plans to reward their employees.

“They will see an immediate infusion of 500 dollars into their 401k plans, and that will be for every employee who is currently in the 401k plan here at Aflac,” says Sullivan.

In fact, Aflac plans to increase their 401k matching service from 50 to 100 percent on the first four percent of employee contributions.

“Aflac doesn’t typically plan for today. we plan for today and well into the future. and we know that’s what our employees really need. they need to know their future is secured,” says Sullivan.

Aflac’s announcement came as House and Senate Republicans approved a massive tax bill that slashes corporate tax rates from 35 to 21 percent.

Aflac has been named to fortune magazine’s list of the 100 best companies to work for 19 consecutive years.