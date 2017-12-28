$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Cuthbert Georgia

LaPorsche Thomas, Digital Content Producer Published:
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ATLANTA, Ga (WRBL) – Someone is definitely saying jackpot!  A $2 million ticket was sold in Cuthbert for the December 27th Powerball drawing.

The ticket was sold at  One Stop Food Store located at 374 Blakely St.

The lucky numbers were: 3-9-16-56-60 and the Powerball was 3.

The winner has not claimed the prize yet, but has 180 days from the draw date to do so.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $384 million to a single annuity winner.

As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.

