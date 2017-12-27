Watch Night services for New Years

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Is your church commemorating Watch Night?

Service usually starts around 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve so worshippers can ring in the new year in church.

The tradition was born on December 31, 1862 as slaves gathered in churches for prayer and praise while they awaited the stroke of midnight when the Emancipation Proclamation would take effect on January 1, 1863.

  • The Road UMC aka St Mary’s Road UMC
    • Corner of St Mary’s Road & I-185 N,
    • Columbus
    • 10:30 p.m.
    • Rev. Dr. Lk Pendleton, Pastor.
  • Morning Glory Ministry

