Sheriff: Inmate escapes from Lamar County Jail

BARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate escaped from a Georgia jail and drove away in a county-owned vehicle.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office told WSB-TV that the inmate, Christopher Nicholas Carroll, broke through a brick wall before he climbed through a hole in a fence to escape from the county jail on Wednesday.

WGCL-TV reports that Carroll is from Olar, South Carolina, and was jailed in October on three counts of obstruction of an officer and theft by receiving stolen property.

The stolen vehicle was found in Allendale County, South Carolina.

