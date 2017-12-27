President Trump turns his attention back to healthcare

Jolynn Hannah Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One at the White House, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Washington. Trump is traveling to New York for a fundraising event. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Trump finally has a major legislative victory under his belt with the tax bill signed.

Now he’s turning his attention back to healthcare, promising that bipartisan cooperation is on the horizon.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday,

based on the fact that the very unfair and unpopular individual mandate has been terminated. As part of our tax cut bill, which essentially repeals over time Obamacare, the democrats and republicans will eventually come together and develop a great new healthcare plan!”

This comes after the senate failed in recent months to pass legislation repealing and replacing Obamacare in full.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s