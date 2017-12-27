President Trump turns his attention back to healthcare

President Trump finally has a major legislative victory under his belt with the tax bill signed.

Now he’s turning his attention back to healthcare, promising that bipartisan cooperation is on the horizon.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday,

based on the fact that the very unfair and unpopular individual mandate has been terminated. As part of our tax cut bill, which essentially repeals over time Obamacare, the democrats and republicans will eventually come together and develop a great new healthcare plan!”

This comes after the senate failed in recent months to pass legislation repealing and replacing Obamacare in full.