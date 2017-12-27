Powerball jackpot reaches $337 million

ATLANTA, Ga (WRBL) — The good times are going to keep on rolling this holiday season for one lucky person. Powerball is offering Georgia Lottery players two very large jackpots.

On Wednesday, December 27th the Powerball jackpot will reach $337 million.

The Powerball jackpot has grown since Oct. 28 and has rolled 17 times.

Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $337 million annuity prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $210 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.