COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a 15-year-old boy.

Carlos Reynolds who was last seen December 21, 2017, in the 3100 block of 11th Avenue.

Reynolds is described as being:

5’8″ in height

170 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

Any information concerning this missing person please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.