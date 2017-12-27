Phenix City officials will meet to canvas votes

Phenix City, Ala — Phenix City officials will meet in a special meeting today to canvas the election returns of last week’s race for a city council seat.

Vicky Carter Johnson won a clear majority in last week’s runoff with Baxley Oswalt for the District two seat.

Carter Johnson says she hopes she can get input from her constituents and former opponents on ways to improve Phenix City.

News three reached out to Baxley Oswalt several times for his take on the election –but he was unavailable for comment.

The final vote tally was 428 votes for Carter Johnson and 263 for Oswalt.